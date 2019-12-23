Overtime Podcast #122 - Saints finish strong to beat Titans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende discuss the Saints’ slow start and strong finish against the Titans, Michael Thomas’ historic outing and the performance of a defense continuing to be ravaged by injuries.
Hagan on New Orleans falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter:
“As critical as you can be of the slow start, I think you have to give them credit for making the adjustments in game and getting their act together and coming away with a big victory.”
Fazende on the defense slowing down the Titans enough to allow the offense to get going:
“The defense was able to re-gain their footing and after those two busts in the first quarter, they really shored things up and that allowed the offense to go through some trial-and-error and figure out what was going to work.”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.