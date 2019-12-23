Zack: Cloudy, breezy, but sun returns Christmas Eve

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It has been quite a few days since we have seen the sun and we will have to wait at least one more as we will start Christmas week with much of the same gloomy weather.
A strong northerly wind has picked up around the area so expect breezy conditions throughout your Monday with highs only making it into the upper 50s. It will be the last day of the cloudy, chilly weather as we are expecting sunshine to return as we go into your Christmas Eve.
I said it, sunny skies will be back for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as highs respond nicely into the middle to upper 60s. It’s really a very pleasant forecast for the holiday but a tad above normal in regards to the temperatures. The next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until late week into next weekend.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.