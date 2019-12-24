Business owners encouraged since I-12 widening project to begin soon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -There's a reason why American Factory Direct owners picked this location alongside Interstate 12 in Covington.
“It services all of our stores from Baton Rouge to Mississippi so all of our delivery trucks leave from Covington and service probably 100-mile radius on a daily basis,” said owner David Comeaux.
Comeaux says as excited as they were for the expected growth and population boom in the area. He says it’s come at a high price since one of their staff members was killed in an accident Memorial Day weekend leaving work.
“It’s obviously taken its toll on her staff as well with the traffic project, so it seems like it’s something to get it figured out a while back,” he said.
That’s why he says they understand both business-wise and emotionally the need to expand the interstate to six lanes from Highway 21 near Covington, all the way to the Mississippi state line.
“We’re really excited to hear about it I think it’s long overdue obviously,” he said.
“We’ve seen St. Tammany grow dramatically over the past 10 15 years and the infrastructure hasn't grown around it,” said House Minority whip, Steve Scalise.
Scalise says the roadwork should begin in St. Tammany early next year. It will include additional third lanes in each direction as well as widening several bridges.
He says the state is already working to award contracts from the more than 75-million-dollar grant for the extensive construction project.
“Hopefully they move it quickly so they can get those lanes built quickly because the lane is there, it’s a safety concern as well so this was a top priority of mine, we have the money in place hopefully you see the work soon,” he said.
Comeaux says despite the traffic, he sees the area continue to grow as well as his business. As the population continues to grow in St. Tammany, DOTD says that a portion of I-12 is expected to see about 110,000 cars a day in the coming years.
