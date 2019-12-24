2 carjackings, 1 armed robbery occurred within minutes of each other in New Orleans East area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two carjackings and one robbery occurred within minutes of each other in the New Orleans East area on Monday, Dec. 23. They also occurred within a three-mile radius of each other.
44-year-old man robbed in front of his home
The victim parked his car in front of his home in the 6600 block of Morrison Road and was approached by the suspects who demanded his keys. They then raided his car before fleeing.
This incident occurred at around 9:06 p.m.
Two armed suspected carjacked 41-year-old man
At around 9:11 p.m., the two suspects approached the victim’s vehicle and tapped on his window in the 6700 block of Dorian Street.
They demanded him to get out his car and fled going down Dorian Street and Dwyer Road.
Two teens carjacked a woman and man
The victims were sitting inside of the vehicle on the 5900 block of Dorothea Street before being approached by the armed suspects at around 9:11 p.m. They demanded the keys, but the victims refused and then fled from the suspects.
The suspects also took off after the incident.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.