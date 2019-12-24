City’s public safety plan for the holiday season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In the midst of planning for public safety for the holidays, the city is still dealing with a cyber attack.
“We’ve made tremendous, tremendous progress over the weekend,” says Mayor Cantrell.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says 50 percent of the city’s computers are now re-imaged and more than 90 volunteers worked through the weekend. She says 15 percent of the city’s devices will have to be de-commissioned.
“As of Friday, we know we’ve spent 792 thousand dollars responding to this cyber attack and what we do expect is for it grow upward of 1.5 million,” says Cantrell.
She says that does not include replacing equipment. Through it all, Cantrell says public safety for the holidays is key and as the city works to get it’s computers back, she says there’s a plan in place to keep everyone safe.
“We have local, state and federal agencies on hand to operate our city’s operations team. The city’s Real Time Crime Center continues to operate 24/7’” says Collin Arnold.
Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold says the city’s cameras are fully operational and he says state and federal intelligence agents will be in the crime center looking for suspicious activity.
Traffic will be tight.
The NOPD is expected to limit traffic in and around the French Quarter, while Canal Street between Burgundy and Basin, will remain closed because of the hotel collapse.
“We’re asking you as our community to partner up with us. New Orleans Police will be fully staffed,” says Chief Shaun Ferguson.
NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson says if you see something, say something. He warns not to drink and drive, and he says leave your guns at home.
“It is illegal to discharge a firearm in the air, and we have seen too many times when someone decides to celebrate the New Year by discharging a firearm into the air. We are asking you not to do so,” say Chief Ferguson.
“Leave the fireworks to the professionals,” says Mayor Cantrell.
Cantrell wants to remind Sugar Bowl fans, tourists and locals to ring in the New Year with a professional fireworks show on the Riverfront.
