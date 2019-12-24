4 shot and injured during private party at West St. John Elementary, suspect arrested

EDGARD, La. (WVUE) - 34-year-old Marcus Isom of Edgard was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting at occurred at West St. John Elementary in Edgard.
The shooting happened on Saturday, Dec. 21 at around 11:30 p.m. resulting in one victim still remaining in critical condition. The other three victims have been treated and released from the hospital, according to the St. John sheriff report.
Upon arriving at the scene, police officers also discovered that five vehicles had been struck with bullets as well.
Isom was charged with two counts of second-degree battery and illegal use of weapons.
No other information has been given, but updates will be provided here.
