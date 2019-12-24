Jeff Duncan: It’s the most wonderful time of the year for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 'Tis the season to be jolly, New Orleans. The Saints are 12-3 and on the brink of another deep playoff run. Their 38-28 win against the Titans on Sunday continued their recent good tidings.
The defense and special teams each made their share of big plays, and the Saints overcame a slow start to bury the Titans in the second half. But the best news out of Nashville was the continued improvement of the offense, which is starting to look like Toy Land again for Drew Brees.
Mike Thomas is catching passes at a historic rate. Jared Cook is scoring touchdowns seemingly every game. And Alvin Kamara is finally starting to look like his slippery old self again.
Sunday was the third consecutive game and the fifth time in the past six games that the Saints have scored at least 30 points. They’ve now done it 10 times this season, more than any other team in the NFL.
And with the offense firing on all cylinders, visions of another South Beach Super Bowl are dancing in the heads of Saints fans. And why not? They need just one more win against the hapless Panthers next week and either a 49ers or Packers loss to secure one of the NFC’s top playoff seeds and that all-important first-round bye.
And if the Saints do land a home game in the divisional playoffs, what a weekend that would set up in mid-January. The Saints against a yet-to-be named opponent in the NFC playoffs on Saturday, followed by – potentially – LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night.
That would be the greatest football weekend in our city’s history, a Dome doubleheader like no other.
And it would serve to reinforce why this truly is the most wonderful time of the year.
