Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 set for repairs; tour guides say closure impacts their livelihoods

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Lafayette Cemetery No.1 will undergo much needed renovations soon. The site is one of the big draws when visitors come to New Orleans.
"There were so many people going through it, just the wear and tear. I mean, brick is going to wear out if you constantly are walking on it," Councilmember Jay H. Banks said.
The city decided it was time for a renovation after they noticed the site rapidly deteriorating in recent years.
"We've seen hand counts of a number of people coming in, of up to 3,000 a day on a slow day. 3,000 people coming into a historic place like Lafayette Cemetery causes damage," Ramsey Green, the city's Deputy CAO of Infrastructure said.
The city closed the site to tours in September, and hired an expert who started Monday to assess what needs to be fixed.
"We started an evaluation. Trees are a big part of it. There's roots that are impacting some of those tombs, there's limbs of trees that are impacting some of those tombs, the walkways are scattered after years of uncoordinated concrete pouring," Green said.
Some tour guides agree renovations are much needed, but question why the focus is on this cemetery.
"I do think the renovations are good, and I also think there should be a 24 hour surveillance footage camera or something like that because I know for a fact people come in here at night. I've seen it happen," Gabrielle Boullion-Richard said.
"If they want to do repairs, God bless them. Yes, do repairs on the cemetery, but why just this one cemetery? If it's truly about restoring our history, Holt cemetery is just awful," Boullion said.
Tour guides say they were given little notice before the cemetery closed.
"The whole thing has just been so frustrating, because after 21 years of being out here, they gave me two days notice. two days! Now if I had known, if they had researched and said look, we're gonna be doing it, I could've adjusted my income," Carla Boullion said.
She said the closure has had a trickle down effect on her tours.
'When people find out they don't get to go into the cemetery, they cancel. I wish I could show you my book of cancellations of people who go 'Oh, we don't get to go into the cemetery. Well then, I don't want to do the tour,'" Boullion said.
"It is not a tourist attraction, it's a cemetery, and I'm sorry that their livelihoods were tied up into that, but at the end of the day, we've got to make sure that those residents and those families that have been here for generations are given the respect that they're due," Banks said.
Green said the cemetery is expected to reopen the second quarter of 2020. However, he said there’s a lot of work to be done.
