LSU-Oklahoma presents strength-on-strength matchup - explosive offense against speedy defense

“It’s an elite group; I think, obviously, tremendous skill," said Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. "I think, certainly, the best offensive line. I think they were named the best offensive line in the country. The quarterback is the Heisman Trophy winner. The receiver is a Biletnikoff Award winner. So, obviously, couldn’t have any more respect for an opponent that way. How they attack you, their coaching staff does a tremendous job. So, it will be certainly a challenge for us.”