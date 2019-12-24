LSU’s coordinators, stars on both sides of the ball talk about CFP Semifinal against Oklahoma

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Members of the LSU football team talked Tuesday morning about getting ready to take on Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, quarterback Joe Burrow, along with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson were up first.
The players talked about how they are having fun participating in all of the bowl week activities but they are there to “handle business.”
Ensminger talked about how much he loves passing coordinator Joe Brady. He also said Oklahoma’s defense presents many challenges. He added it could be the fastest defense the Tigers have faced this season.
Ensminger said he “truly expects” running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to “be there” for the game.
Burrow was asked about maintaining his edge after receiving so much recognition this season, culminating in the Heisman Trophy.
“I want to win a national title,” said Burrow. “That’s been my focus since I was a sophomore in high school.”
Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, middle linebacker Patrick Queen, safety Grant Delpit, and outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson also spoke.
Aranda said he thinks the lessons learned from giving up so many rushing yards to Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee should help in better defending Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. He stressed playing team defense to be effective against that type of attack.
The Tigers are still preparing for its College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. (Central). The game will air on ESPN.
