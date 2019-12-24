Mandeville man arrested for stealing high school band instruments

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mandeville man Monday (Dec. 23) in connection with a theft that occurred at a local high school.
Deputies were dispatched to the school Dec. 13 when administrators arrived and noticed a glass door leading to the school band room had been shattered and three students’ instruments had been taken.
Using surveillance video at the school and information obtained at a local pawn shop, STPSO detectives were able to identify the person responsible as Weylin Leon, 40.
Leon was located in the St. Tammany Parish Jail, where he was being held after being booked on December 20 for an unrelated Contempt of Court charge.
Leon was booked for simple burglary, theft over $1,000, theft under $1,000 (2 counts), criminal damage to property, and criminal trespassing.
