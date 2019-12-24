NOPD: Suspect carjacks vehicle with 4-year-old inside

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A four-year-old boy was unharmed after the vehicle he was in was carjacked Monday.
According to a preliminary police report, the boy’s father left his vehicle running in the driveway around 6 p.m. while visiting relatives in the 2300 block of Treasure Street.
The suspect stole the vehicle, but it was later recovered in the 3500 block of Marigny St. with the child unharmed inside of the vehicle.
The suspect was described as a black male about 16 or 17 years old.
Further details were not available.
