Saints Playoff Scenarios after Monday night

Saints host the Colts on Monday Night Football. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By John Bennett | December 23, 2019 at 10:54 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 10:54 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ chances of earning a first round bye were dealt a blow Monday night with Green Bay’s win over Minnesota and while New Orleans is still guaranteed a minimum of the #3 seed and the Wild Card round home game that comes with it, the scenarios to jump up to the #1 or #2 seed are becoming less likely.

Heading into week seventeen, here’s what the Saints need to earn the #1 seed:

- New Orleans beats Carolina AND

- Seattle beats San Francisco AND

- Detroit beats Green Bay

The Saints can clinch the #2 seed if:

- New Orleans beats Carolina AND

- Seattle beats San Francisco OR Detroit beats Green Bay

The Minnesota Vikings are locked in to the #6 seed. The Saints and Vikings met in Minnesota in the Divisional Round of the 2017 playoffs. If the current seeding holds true, New Orleans would get a chance at a rematch in the Superdome on either Saturday, January 4th or Sunday, January 5th.

