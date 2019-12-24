Saints Playoff Scenarios after Monday night

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ chances of earning a first round bye were dealt a blow Monday night with Green Bay’s win over Minnesota and while New Orleans is still guaranteed a minimum of the #3 seed and the Wild Card round home game that comes with it, the scenarios to jump up to the #1 or #2 seed are becoming less likely.
Heading into week seventeen, here’s what the Saints need to earn the #1 seed:
- New Orleans beats Carolina AND
- Seattle beats San Francisco AND
- Detroit beats Green Bay
The Saints can clinch the #2 seed if:
- New Orleans beats Carolina AND
- Seattle beats San Francisco OR Detroit beats Green Bay
The Minnesota Vikings are locked in to the #6 seed. The Saints and Vikings met in Minnesota in the Divisional Round of the 2017 playoffs. If the current seeding holds true, New Orleans would get a chance at a rematch in the Superdome on either Saturday, January 4th or Sunday, January 5th.
