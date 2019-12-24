Officials request help identifying Mid-City bank robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOPD and the FBI New Orleans Field Office are requesting help in identifying the suspect who robbed the Capital One Bank on 4121 Canal St. in New Orleans.
The male suspect reportedly walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money, on Dec. 23 at around 10:43 a.m. He then fled on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, according to the report.
According to the report, he is describing as standing approximately 5’9” to 6’0”, weighing between 150 to 180 pounds, approximately 30 to 45 years old. He was wearing a dark blue/black beanie cap and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI New Orleans field office at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Crimestoppers GNO is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment of the subject responsible for this crime.
The public can visit bankrobbers.fbi.gov for further information about suspects wanted for bank robbery.
