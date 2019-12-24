High school senior killed in home invasion shooting on Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that killed a teenager and injured a 10-year-old.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Turret Drive off Millerville Road in the Avalon subdivision. A spokesperson for EBRSO says suspects entered the home through the front door in a targeted attack. Officials say there were no signs of forced entry; the front door was possible unlocked.
Gervonte Taplin, a 17-year-old senior football player at Broadmoor High School, was killed in the shooting. A 10-year-old was grazed in the arm by a bullet before being transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, sources say.
Taplin’s mother, Shatontalyn London, says her son’s nickname was Vonte and that the 10-year-old who was injured is Vonte’s stepbrother. They shared a room.
London says Vonte came home from work at Domino’s around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 just hours before the shooting happened. She had just gotten him a car for Christmas. London also says the younger stepbrother will need to have surgery.
The investigation is ongoing.
