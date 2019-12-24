Zack: Sunny afternoon; clear and cool for Santa tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It seems like it would never happen but the sun is back on this Christmas Eve.
Expect lots of sunshine through this afternoon as highs warm nicely into the upper 60s. It will certainly be milder but overall it will be a great feel to that air as you get your last minute Christmas things done.
Tonight into Christmas morning will be cool but certainly not cold. Lows will fall into the 50s in most spots so a light jacket will be about all you need. Santa and his reindeer will be greeted to clear skies and those comfy cool temperatures, that is by North Pole standards.
Christmas Day starts nice but we could see increasing clouds through the day. Highs will once again be in the upper 60s to near 70. Any rain chance will hold off until after Christmas as moisture levels begin to rise. This means fog will become a problem each and every morning from Thursday on through the upcoming weekend. The better rain chances come on Friday, then again Sunday with our next frontal passage.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.