Better Business Bureau warns of new holiday season scam

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The holiday season is a time to celebrate, but to also watch out for con artists.
According to the Better Business Bureau, one woman is out a couple of hundred dollars after falling victim to an online toy scam.
After spending a lot during the holiday season, some try to make some of that money back.
That’s what one woman from Jordan tried to do when she went on the website to buy toys wholesale to resell them for a profit.
“She started speaking with somebody that they said they were in Louisiana, but it turned out they were from Nigeria,” Mary Chris Chapman, the victim’s friend said.
Chapman said they asked her initially to wire $205 to an address in Laplace, then told her to redirect the money because the financial manager was out of town.
'They said, 'Oh, she's out of the country, send it to Nigeria,'" Chapman said.
“Now that would be a red flag. You don’t want to do that, especially to, these people you don’t know as I said. You have no idea, you’re just wiring this money to someone out there,” Cynthia Albert, with the Better Business Bureau said.
She said the victim never heard back after sending the money.
"She could not get her money back, and she tried desperately. So did her friend, and she did not get any products at all," Albert said.
Chapman said she tried calling the scammers, pretending to be an interested customer, before confronting them.
'I said we're going to turn you over to the authorities, and he freaked out. He went, 'No, no no, don't turn us over, oh my God, and then he blocked my phone calls and he blocked Rawaan's phone calls as well,'" Chapman said.
Albert said she’s likely not the only victim out there and hopes her story will prevent others from falling for the same or similar traps.
“Remember, you have to do your homework first. find out everything there is to know about a company,” said Albert, “you need to find out the name of the company and the address and check them out with the BBB before you even get involved in anything like this.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.