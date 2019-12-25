Bruce: Late Fog On Your Christmas Night

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Today was a cloudy and cool Christmas day and it will stay taht way for several days to come.
The weather pattern is shifting to a warmer moist humid flow off of the Gulf of Mexico. The humidity will really begin to rise tonight leading to the development of dense fog across the area. From now through Sunday we can expect to start each morning with fog which goes along with increasing rain chances. The better rain chance days come on Friday and then again Sunday with our next frontal passage.
As we approach new years eve and day, expect colder weather to arrive as we usher in 2020.
