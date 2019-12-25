Family tradition helps light the way for Papa Noel

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It takes some time and effort to build these bonfires to light the way for Papa Noel, but they light the way for a beautiful Christmas Eve fire show.
For the Vicknair family, it’s not just about building the bonfires, they’re building a family tradition.
“We’re building tradition and 21 because 21 Vicknairs started this,” said Rachel Vicknair.
Since having to give up their annual bonfire family tradition years ago, Rachel Vicknair says she and her husband had their eye on this river road property.
“It’s been a couple of years got to go there but we just purchased this house,” she said.
Now, just like the bonfire they built after Thanksgiving, they’re building the tradition that brings their large family together.
“We’ve gone separately and it’s all about love it’s all about family it’s just tradition,” said Vicknair.
But it’s not just about family. The Vicknair clan welcomes anyone who wants to share in not only a pot of gumbo, but also the Christmas spirit.
“Just enjoying the company of everyone because that’s what we do around here,” she said.
She says it’s a skill they’ve passed down through generations, hoping that this home, with a clear view over the levee to light the way for Papa Noel will become the center of their family for years to come.
“I’ve been crying my husband ‘s been crying my grandkids have never seen a bonfire this is the first year. It’s a family tradition, but we want to share it with everyone because we’re so happy you know and it just overflows and that’s why we want everyone to enjoy what we enjoy,” she said.
The fires will dwindle down, but Vicknair said they’ll continue to celebrate together as a family until Papa Noel comes their way.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.