’I’m just shaken up now just thinking about it:’ Lakeview residents watch as vehicle theft happens right in front of them

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Lakeview resident trying to help his friend pick up a package, ended up getting his SUV stolen, along with the package.
He said it happened in a matter of seconds in front of him.
“I’m just shaken up now just thinking about it. It’s awful, it’s awful. We think we live in a good neighborhood and it could happen anywhere,” Trey Martino said.
Martino said he asked his friend, Shane Fay, to help him pick up a package from his porch on the 6000 block of Louisville Street, Christmas Eve.
"We saw on the 23rd at night, that a white car was in the neighborhood stealing packages and breaking into cars and windows in Lakeview. So out of an abundance of caution, I contacted my friend," Martino said.
In the Ring video from Martino’s house, Fay is seen picking up the package and putting in the backseat of his black GMC Yukon XL Denali.
He leaves his car running as he goes across the street to notify a neighbor he picked up the package. Moments later, a white car pulls up next to his SUV.
"I saw it creep up, not really creep up, just pull up like a normal car would, and stop in front of the house I was, and I just assumed it was somebody getting out of the car. Never in my mind that it was a criminal. Didn't think twice about it," Fay said.
Someone from the backseat of the car jumps into his vehicle, as they both speed off in opposite directions.
"When the guy jumped out the car and went towards mine, I realized what was up, and I went for it. I went for my vehicle, but I didn't make it. I didn't get there quick enough," Fay said.
Fay said he stood just 15 feet from the white car.
"I heard a guy yelling, and then I heard the scratch off from whichever car, maybe both. The one being stolen and the one that was the getaway car," a neighbor said.
Fay said he didn't see how many people were in the white car, but says the men looked like they were in their 20's.
"The guy that got in my car came out the backseat, he came out the driver's side backseat," Fay said.
While Fay said his phone and car seats were in the SUV, he’s glad his kids were not.
“It doesn’t really dawn on me as much as it dawns on my wife, because it’s one of those things, it is quick all the time. We have them in the car all the time, and fortunately, this time, they weren’t in the vehicle,” Fay said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.