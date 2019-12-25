Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

NO-BURN FINES
Some in Phoenix fired up over no fines for illegal burns
PHOENIX (AP) — Some residents in Arizona's most populous county are fed up with what they say is a lack of consequences for illegal burning. There have been thousands of complaints about illegal bonfires and similar events since Maricopa County started declaring “no-burn days” in 2014 to prevent smoke pollution. Yet the Arizona Republic reports that inspectors have only issued 136 citations or warnings. Around half were for no-burn day violations. None of had fines attached. Inspectors say more than 900 of the complaints over the years are related to no-burn days. An analysis by the Arizona Republic found another 780 complaints that were submitted on days particulate pollution was up.
TODDLER KILLED
Man arrested in Phoenix in death of 2-year-old boy
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in the suspected abuse death of a 2-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries and trauma. Officers say 36-year-old Rickey Lockwood was arrested Monday in the death. Lockwood's relationship with the boy identified as Eli Steel was unclear. Authorities arriving at a Phoenix home found the child was not breathing and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The county Medical Examiner's office will determine the boy's cause of death. Lockwood was being held Tuesday without bond. Online records do not list an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
PHOENIX-MALL SHOOTING
Phoenix police ID shooter who wounded 2 outside mall
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have released the identity of an armed suspect officers shot and killed outside a mall filled with Christmas shoppers. Investigators were trying to determine Tuesday what motivated 38-year-old Richard L. Ruiz to attempt a carjacking outside Desert Sky Mall. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area Monday around 11 a.m. Police say Ruiz shot a woman as she fled in her car. He then shot at a second driver he tried to carjack. A 56-year-old man was hit as a result. Officers later shot Ruiz when he pointed a gun at them. The two wounded victims are expected to survive.
AP-US-SUSPICIOUS-DEATH-MISSING-KIDS
Parents of 2 missing Idaho children issue statement
REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — The parents named as persons of interest in their children's disappearance in Idaho issued a statement Monday through an attorney, saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to addressing allegations. Rexburg police say 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Authorities say Chad and Lori Daybell never reported the kids missing, have repeatedly lied about where the children are and aren't cooperating with the investigation. Lori and Chad got married shortly after his first wife was found dead at home in October. Her body has been exhumed and Rexburg police say the death could be related to the disappearance of the children, but didn't elaborate.
WWII SHIPS-NAMES REVIVED
New submarines to take names of Pearl Harbor battleships
HONOLULU (AP) — New U.S. Navy submarines will revive the names of the USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma, two of the biggest casualties of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has announced nuclear, Virginia-class attack submarines will carry the names. The battleships were badly damaged during the surprise attack on the naval base in Hawaii by Japanese air forces on Dec. 7, 1941. Most of the Navy's personnel casualties in the attack were on the two ships docked near Honolulu. The fast-attack submarines will be designated USS Oklahoma, SSN-802, and USS Arizona, SSN-803.
THRIFT STORE GRANTS
Southern Arizona thrift store is longtime local grant giver
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona thrift store near Tuscon seems like an unlikely source of grant money. But what started out as a small country fair 55 years ago in Green Valley has become a brick-and-mortar operation that has given an estimated $32 million since then. The Arizona Daily Star reports that people from all over Arizona stop by White Elephant Thrift Store daily to hunt for items. The store's board of directors makes sure schools, nonprofit agencies and other organizations in surrounding communities benefit from the bargain hunting. White Elephant earlier this month dispersed 124 grants totaling $1.7 million. The money has benefited communities from Sahuarita to Nogales.
NEW PLANT
Arizona company to create 50 jobs, invest $25M in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A manufacturer of plastic stretch film is planning to open a new manufacturing facility in Georgia. Zummit Plastics, based in Phoenix City, Arizona, is expanding with plans to create 50 new jobs and invest $25 million into the project in Columbus, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.. The location and opening date were not announced, The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported..
FATAL SHOOTING-TEENAGER SENTENCED
Teen in fatal shooting sentenced to 30 days behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A teenager who fatally shot a man at an Albuquerque park has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars. Santiago Armijo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Larry DeSantiago in March 2018. Armijo was 15 at the time. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Armijo's sentencing last Thursday also includes probation until he turns 21. Prosecutors had urged a judge to give Armijo the maximum sentence of four years in juvenile detention. A spokesman for the 2nd Judicial District says the office will ask the judge to reconsider the decision.