Zack: A cloudy and mild Christmas Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Santa’s flight through the area went off without any weather worries as clear skies and cool temperatures greeted the big man.
Unfortunately those clear skies are no longer as clouds have rolled back in setting the stage for a cloudy Christmas Day ahead. If there is some good news, at least for some, a mild Christmas is certainly welcomed. Today’s highs will once again manage the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in a few spots. Even though we will be cloudy, we should stay dry for most of the day.
Now that the clouds are back you know the humidity isn’t too far behind. Expect that humidity to really begin to rise tonight leading to the development of dense fog across the area. From now through Sunday we can expect to start each morning with fog which goes along with increasing rain chances. The better rain chance days come on Friday and then again Sunday with our next frontal passage.
Looking ahead to new year’s week, it does look much cooler than what is shaping up for this last weekend of 2019.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.