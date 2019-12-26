Bruce: Clouds-Sprinkles And Overnight Fog

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A few very light showers developing near the coast and moving inland through the night. Ad this morning late night and early travelers may see some patches of dense fog. Friday Expect comfortable temperatures around the 70 degree mark under cloudy skies. More showers will develop on Friday as a wave of energy interacts with warm, moist air at the surface. Saturday should see a break and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 70s ahead of a cold front that will push in during the day on Sunday dropping temperatures into the 50s for highs by Monday. Planning ahead for New Year’s it will be quite a bit more chilly with highs in the low 60s and overnight temperatures in the 40s and 30s.