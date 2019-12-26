Deputies arrest Florida man after months of excessive lawnmower noise

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Residents of a Florida neighborhood finally got the silent night they’d been longing for after the arrest of 57-year-old Robert Wayne Miller.
Deputies in Pasco County said four neighbors complained about Miller’s excessive use of his lawnmower. They said he revved its engine at all times of the night. The noise prevented them from sleeping, woke up a baby and disturbed an ailing wife.
Deputies said they confronted Miller at home on Sunday. Bodycam footage obtained by WFLA allegedly shows a deputy ordering him to stop.
Even so, he allegedly revved the lawnmower’s engine even louder.
Eventually, deputies placed him under arrest and charged him with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Neighbors told local media that Miller had been doing this for months. They said they’d called the sheriff’s office 114 times to report Miller, but none of them deterred his alleged behavior.
Jail records show this is Miller’s fifth arrest within the last year for a variety of charges. But with his current bail being set at less than $200, neighbors aren’t optimistic this saga is over.
Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.