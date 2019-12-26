Funky sweaters, Holly Berry: Travelers get into Christmas spirit at Louis Armstrong Airport

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - According to travel websites and organizations like AAA, Christmas Eve is the cheapest day to fly, if you’re getting away for the holidays. The next best option is Christmas Day.
Ryan Crawford’s family steals away to the baggage claim as he introduces his Christmas Day ensemble. His bright green and red “Holly Berry” suit showcases holly and berries.
“I told my brother in law I was going to start stepping up my holiday wardrobe game so this is what I’m bringing this year. This is the start of my tradition," Crawford said. “My wife is embarrassed. She’s hiding. She doesn’t like all the attention the suit has brought."
The St. Louis resident is ready to do it all again with the southern side of the family after a Christmas morning with his wife, three-year-old twins, and the grandparents,
“We decided to travel on Christmas Day which actually hasn’t been bad,” Crawford said.
Ron Mancini was in New Orleans celebrating the holidays with his son and his son’s girlfriend.
Donned in his Christmas best, Mancini is heading back to his LA home.
“I am the Christmas ambassador from Los Angeles. Merry Christmas to everyone in New Orleans,” Mancini said.
Those looking to celebrate elsewhere say airfare was enough to put them in the holiday mood. It was cheaper to fly back on Christmas. I don’t know why.
Anusha Ral is wrapping up a week-long vacation, in town with her mother and sister.
“I live in Pennsylvania. My mom is visiting from India. My sister is visiting from LA so, we’re all flying back to Pennsylvania so we can spend some quality time. We came here because it was my mother’s birthday,” Ral said.
It’s their first time in New Orleans, the family hadn’t planned on traveling on Christmas Day.
“For us, it doesn’t matter," Ral said.
And the same goes for fellow Christmas Day travelers. Airport employees tell us they saw more travelers than they expected, especially after a slow Christmas Eve. Security lines grew long but moved quickly. There was little rushing. Travelers stayed festive as they made their way through Armstrong International.
“I feel like the spirit of Christmas here," Mancini said. “I’m sitting in the front so as everyone gets on the plane, I think I’ll wish everyone a Merry Christmas 200 times as each person goes by."
