Jimmy Burrow, father of LSU QB Joe Burrow, allows Christmas Day interview

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Jimmy Burrow, the father of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, took a few minutes out of his Christmas for a sit-down one-on-one interview with Jacques Doucet.
The College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta featuring LSU against Oklahoma kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. (Central).
The game will be shown on ESPN.
