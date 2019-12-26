JPSO: Police investigating homicide at Marrero apartment complex

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Mt. Kennedy Drive.
The police responded to the incident at around 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a man found shot to death in the courtyard of the complex. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other information has been provided at this time. Updates will be provided here.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
