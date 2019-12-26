Man injured in Robert St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Freret neighborhood that left one man injured late Wednesday night.
Police responded to the shooting just before midnight in the 2000 block of Robert Street.
One man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
The investigation into the shooting it ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
