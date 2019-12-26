New Orleans businesses open doors for tourists, locals on Christmas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While most people are at home, celebrating Christmas with cheer, some worker elves are busy making sure visitors have their beer.
“We’re just enjoying our Christmas doing our normal tradition that we do every year,” said Ashleigh Bienemy.
“We haven't gone down to Bourbon street stuff we've done more family activities,” said Mike Kaufman from Michigan.
“It started out pretty busy this morning and it’s just going to be a little roller coaster the rest of the afternoon,” said Preston Titus, bar manager at Manning’s.
It could be the draw of the miracle on Fulton street lights or other visitors who chose to take in the New Orleans sights.
“Fulton street looks like a lot of fun and we were here the other night listen to some music the other night,” said Alan Painter from Jacksonville.
“We’re just down here we always go to Ruth's to eat so this was the perfect place for us to spend our Christmas,” said Kasii Mimms.
“The atmosphere and see people with families and people I know in general it's just nice to see everyone in the Christmas spirit and happy,” said Bienemy.
But for all that to take place, there has to be a worker, a server, a bar manager keep the pace.
“A lot of people walking around with literally nothing to do except sightseeing you come in eat drink and be merry so,” said Titus.
Employees and workers color their shifts with green and red Christmas spirit, hoping their bright sweaters will help make this holiday every bit idyllic.
“We keep it pretty lighthearted so everyone knows it’s just one of those things in the service industry that we have to do… most everyone’s very appreciative that we are open everyone’s in a good mood light-hearted,” said Titus.
Because for this town that hosts visitors from near and far, gratitude pours out, wherever and whoever you are. “It’s always nice to interact with other people that’s what this time of year is about feels good,” said Titus
“You just want to give them the Christmas spirit to you while you're enjoying yourself with your family because you know they're working so hard,” said Bienemy.
The last day to enjoy Miracle on Fulton Street will be Saturday, December 28.
