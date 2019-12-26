Nicondra: Foggy and mild to start the morning

Fog settled in across the region especially near bodies of water to start the day with light winds and mild temperatures. There will be very little temperature spread with lows this morning in the low 60s and highs struggling to make 70 under cloudy skies.
Moisture continues to build ahead of a low pressure system that pushes in Friday bringing a chance for a few showers. Temperatures will see a slight bump on Saturday as we get a minor break from the clouds before a cold front approaches on Sunday.
The front Sunday brings a better chance for rain and much cooler temperatures push in as we prepare to celebrate the New Year.