TPSO: Altercation at Southland Mall leads to Houma double shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Sheriff’s Deputies say one man is dead and another is injured after an altercation at the Southland Mall led to a shooting.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local hospital around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday stating that they were treating two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Detectives later learned that the two victims were shot while inside of a vehicle near the intersection of St. Louis Canal Road and North Hollywood Road. It is believed the shooting was the result of verbal altercation earlier at the Southland Mall.
The suspects vehicle was last seen turning right on North Hollywood Road heading towards West Park Avenue.
A 33-year-old male victim was treated for his wounds and release. The second victim, who has been identified as 35-year-old Courtney Carter, later died Wednesday morning.
TPSO is continuing to investigate the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact TPSO at (985) 876-2500 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
