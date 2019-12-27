Baggage issues continued at the Louis Armstrong Airport for post-Christmas travelers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Armstrong International airport officials work through a baggage problem on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
We went to the drop-off where it calmed down quite a bit from earlier today.
The conveyer belt transporting checked baggage would come on for several seconds, maybe half a minute, then shut off.
Bags were carted in from other airlines, to be piled in front of the processing belt.
One worker told us they were hours behind and we talked to a visit, back at home, who says her luggage didn't make it back.
Some travelers we spoke to say they heard about the airport's issues processing checked luggage, but with no other option, arrived early to try to avoid problems
“I don't normally check a bag because it's less convenient for me. But with this flight here, united, I have to check a carry-on. I'm allowed just my computer bag,” Tracy McKinley, holiday traveler said. So this, for me, is an inconvenience. I have to wait. It probably takes me 30 more minutes to do this.”
Security lines fluctuated...and at one point, neared the escalator, but it moved.
Those arriving for their flights faced congestion certain parts of the day but we saw no major issues.
We reached out to airport officials for an update on the conveyer belt issue but haven't heard back.
Their last words indicate baggage handlers were working with airlines and the contractor that built it...to review procedures and run diagnostics.
