Bruce: A 50/50 Weekend As Sunday Is The Wetter Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -More of the same through Sunday Midday as a cold front will finally seep out the fog, clouds, warmer temps and humidity. That trend will continue into the day on Saturday, as we will see a few spotty showers. Temperatures remain warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the 60s both sides of the lake. Sunday a cold front approaches. Some stronger storms are possible north and west, but most of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast look to see moderate showers with the front. Behind the front temps will fall about 20 degrees to take highs down to the upper 50s and low 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. The chilly conditions should stick around through New Year’s Eve.