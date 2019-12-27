Dudley DeBosier will offer free rides home on NYE

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In an attempt to keep the roads safe, law firm Dudley Debosier will offer free Uber rides home on New Year’s Eve for Downtown New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport.
After signing up online, the law firm will send out an Uber code before 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 31 that you have to use before 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
They will cover up to $25 of a one-way ride, however, the code won’t work unless you are located in the downtown areas of New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport.
For the Uber code visit the website here.
