’Exact same thing. broad daylight:’ carjacking victim says his car was stolen the same way as another victim

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man finds his SUV abandoned in the Ninth Ward after it was stolen Christmas Eve. After FOX 8′s story aired Wednesday, another victim said his car was stolen the same way earlier this month.
Shane Fay didn't expect to see his black GMC Yukon XL Denali again after it was stolen Christmas Eve.
He was helping his friend pick up a package from his porch in Lakeview so it wouldn’t be stolen. After he loaded it in his vehicle, he left it running while he went across the street to tell a neighbor he had picked up the package.
Moments later, a white car pulled up next to his SUV, while someone from the back seat jumped into his vehicle, and sped off.
He got a call from NOPD early Thursday morning.
"The officers had found the vehicle, and we had to come here and identify it, more or less that it was ours," Fay said.
The SUV was left abandoned from under an overpass in the Ninth Ward.
"They came around this corner over here pretty hot is my best guess, and they crashed through the fence. Ended up in this lot, and the truck was high-centered, the wheels were blown out, they couldn't get it out anymore, so I guess they were joyriding it," Fay said.
Fay said he was most concerned about his car seats and phone that were left in the vehicle.
“It’s strange the things that were stolen, and what were not stolen. One of the car seats were stolen, two of them weren’t. floor mats, one of the floor mats missing, the other ones aren’t. They left a couple things in the vehicle, hopefully, it helps identify the criminals and ths doesn’t happen again,” Fay said.
He said while he has his SUV back, being face to face with the carjacker still haunts him.
"When you look the guy in the face and all he does is smile with no remorse, that's what's eating at me right now. That's the part I can't forget," Fay said.
Michael Major reached out to FOX 8 after hearing about Fay’s story and said the same thing happened to him earlier this month.
"My wife freaked out because it was the same car and we've seen it on a Ring camera, we've seen it on our own surveillance, and exact same thing. broad daylight," Major said.
Major said he started his car and left it running while he chatted with his neighbor.
"On December first, roughly about 4:50, I was standing out on my sidewalk talking to my neighbor while my car was warming up," Major said.
A surveillance video from a neighbor’s house shows a white car drive past his blue Mercedes. The car waits about 30 seconds, then starts backing up right next to his car.
"Someone got out of the rear passenger door, jumped in my car, and tried to restart it, and that triggered me to run out behind the car," Major said.
Major said NOPD found his car also in the Ninth Ward last week, with about $6,500 worth of damage.
"It's unbelievable that someone would do that in broad daylight, take those chances," Major said.
FOX 8 reached out to police to see whether these incidents were connected, but did not hear back.
In both cases, the victims said the men responsible looked like they were in their twenties.
