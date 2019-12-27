EYE ON THE TITLE: LSU players, coaches explain the challenge of defending against Jalen Hurts

“I feel like the running game is probably more underrated than what it is. People think they’re more of a passing team but they run the ball in tremendous ways. I feel like they take over the BIG XII by running the ball. I mean they’re definitely a top team for a reason. I mean when you have a quarterback who is leading, I think the conference in rushing yards with almost 1,300 rushing yards That’s a lethal weapon man. That’s something you don’t see often in the game of football at this age but I mean it’s going to be a task, a challenge that we put up to. But I feel we’re well prepared for it thanks to Coach Aranda.