Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

GUNSLINGERS GATHERING CANCELED
Yuma Territorial Prison State Park cancels gunfighters event
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A decline in participation has led Yuma Territorial Prison State Park to cancel an annual showcase of gunfight reenactment groups. The Yuma Sun reports the Gathering of the Gunfighters, which was supposed to take place next month, will go on hiatus while organizers revamp the event for 2021. A spokeswoman for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area said interest among groups as well as attendance has been low. Typically, actors from Arizona and other states perform their own skits featuring gunfights and humorous dialogue. Reenactment groups' skits are judged and the winner gets prize money.
NEW FREEWAY-VEGETATION
Arizona replanting cactuses, trees along new freeway's route
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is restoring greenery along a newly opened freeway around the south side of metro Phoenix. The department says more than 1,000 cactuses, trees and other native plants removed from the path of the South Mountain freeway are being replanted along the 22-mile (35-kilometers) route. The plants saved for landscaping include saguaro, ocotillo and barrel cactus and palo verde, mesquite and ironwood trees. ADOT's chief landscape architect, LeRoy Brady, says the agency retained saguaros of any size to avoid losing their decades of growth. The department said replanting began in December.
PEDESTRIAN-UNBORN BABY KILLED
Man, unborn baby dead after car veers onto Phoenix sidewalk
PHOENIX (AP) — An 18-year-old man has died and two teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were injured after a collision sent a car onto a Phoenix sidewalk. Police say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday near 35th Avenue and Bell Road when two cars collided for an unknown reason. The impact caused one car to go onto the sidewalk, where there were several pedestrians. The 18-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries. A 15-year-old pregnant girl suffered serious injuries and her unborn baby died at the hospital. An 18-year-old female is expected to recover. The two drivers, a man and a woman, were not seriously injured.
YEAR END-TOP 10 STORIES
AP's Top 2019 Arizona stories lead with indicted assessor
Shocking allegations that a politician in metro Phoenix ran an international adoption scheme in three states ranks as the top news story of 2019 in Arizona. Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen was accused on Oct. 9 of making illegal payments to women to come to the United States to give up their babies in at least 70 adoption cases. He is also an adoption attorney. Petersen has pleaded not guilty in Arizona and Arkansas and hasn’t yet entered a plea in Utah. His attorneys say Petersen ran a legal adoption practice and has been vilified.
STATE LAWMAKER EXPELLED-LAWSUIT
Expelled Arizona lawmaker cannot claim wrongful termination
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Republican who became the first state lawmaker in the U.S. expelled after the emergence of the #MeToo movement cannot claim wrongful termination for his ouster by the Arizona House. Former Rep. Don Shooter sued the state over his Feb. 1, 2018, ouster by a 56-3 House vote. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge says in a Dec. 20 decision Shooter is not entitled to assert a cause of action for wrongful termination for the House move, suggesting the legislative decision differed from an employer firing an employee. Shooter has denied allegations of sexual harassment.
SUV UNDER TRUCK-FATALITY
Driver killed in collision; vehicle went under rig's trailer
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man has been killed in Phoenix after the SUV he was driving collided with a commercial truck and ended up underneath the big rig’s trailer with its top sheared off. The SUV was northbound on 27th Avenue just north of Interstate 10 around 6:15 a.m. Thursday. Sgt. Tommy Thompson says the SUV struck the big rig, which was leaving a parking to head south on 27th. Killed was 32-year-old SUV driver Jairo Quinonez. Police have not identified the 45-year-old man who was driving the truck. He was not injured in the accident and remained at the scene.
NEW MEXICO ENERGY FUTURE-SCHOLARSHIPS
Utility extends aid for Navajo workforce scholarship program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest electric utility is making a $500,000 commitment to Navajo students in the Four Corners region to ensure they will continue to receive dedicated funding for future job opportunities. Public Service Co. of New Mexico recently announced its pledge as the utility prepares to close the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington. In operation for decades, the power plant and the coal mine that feeds it have employed many tribal members. The utility already has funneled $1 million to the workforce training scholarship program since 2013. In that time, almost 700 scholarships have been awarded.
NO-BURN FINES
Some in Phoenix fired up over no fines for illegal burns
PHOENIX (AP) — Some residents in Arizona's most populous county are fed up with what they say is a lack of consequences for illegal burning. There have been thousands of complaints about illegal bonfires and similar events since Maricopa County started declaring “no-burn days” in 2014 to prevent smoke pollution. Yet the Arizona Republic reports that inspectors have only issued 136 citations or warnings. Around half were for no-burn day violations. None of had fines attached. Inspectors say more than 900 of the complaints over the years are related to no-burn days. An analysis by the Arizona Republic found another 780 complaints that were submitted on days particulate pollution was up.