Nicondra: More fog and a few sprinkles

There is very little temperature spread right now with overnight lows in the low 60s and highs only rebounding into the low 70s. Plenty of cloud cover and a little rain are keeping afternoon temperatures in check. We’ve also been dealing with morning fog. A dense fog advisory remains in effect through 9:00 am as temperatures hover near dew points. Plenty of moisture sticks around allowing for a few patchy light showers throughout the day. Saturday looks similar with slightly less rain coverage and warmer afternoon highs. Sunday a cold front pushes in dropping temperatures dramatically as we head towards New Year’s celebrations.