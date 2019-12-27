Nicondra: More fog and a few sprinkles

A few showers and looking ahead to a cold front Sunday

A couple of cloudy and mild days ahead of our next cold front.
By Nicondra Norwood | December 27, 2019 at 3:57 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 3:57 AM

There is very little temperature spread right now with overnight lows in the low 60s and highs only rebounding into the low 70s. Plenty of cloud cover and a little rain are keeping afternoon temperatures in check. We’ve also been dealing with morning fog. A dense fog advisory remains in effect through 9:00 am as temperatures hover near dew points. Plenty of moisture sticks around allowing for a few patchy light showers throughout the day. Saturday looks similar with slightly less rain coverage and warmer afternoon highs. Sunday a cold front pushes in dropping temperatures dramatically as we head towards New Year’s celebrations.