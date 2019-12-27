Report: Antonio Brown scheduled to work out with New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Embattled former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is planning to work out with the New Orleans Saints on Friday, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Brown, 31, is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection who had seven 1,000 yard seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brown left Pittsburgh to go to the Oakland Raiders at the beginning of this season, but after turmoil there, he signed with the New England Patriots.
Brown played there two weeks before allegations of sexual assault.
Even if the Saints sign Brown, he could end up on the Commissioner’s Exempt list until the investigation into the sexual assault complaint is complete.
Brown has denied the allegations.
The Saints record-breaking wide receiver Michael Thomas was injured in the game against the Tennessee Titans. He has been limited in practice.
The Saints are fighting for a first-round bye in the NFC playoff race.
