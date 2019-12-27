SBSO searching for carjacker who fled with kids in vehicle and struck pregnant mother

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspected carjacker who they say stole a vehicle with two children inside and struck their pregnant mother.
Deputies are searching for 18-year-old Dedric Hurst of Chalmette.
Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, investigators say the mother was unloading groceries in the 3500 block of Kings Drive in Chalmette while her two children were still inside of the vehicle. Hurst jumped into the vehicle and fled from the home with the children inside.
As Hurst fled the scene, he struck the mother who is seven months pregnant.
Sheriff James Pohlmann says deputies quickly located the vehicle abandoned a few blocks away with the children inside.
The mother was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released.
Hurst was identified as a suspect through video surveillance and information from eye witnesses.
Once arrested, he will be booked with two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of carjacking.
If anyone has any information regarding Hurst’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau at (504) 278-7630 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
