Three boys arrested in connection with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day robberies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three boys have been arrested in connection with two robberies in the Carrollton neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOPD says the three boys are ages 10, 11 and 12.
The first robbery happened Christmas Eve night around 8:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Nelson Street. The victim told police she was helping her mother get out of the vehicle when she was approached by three boys offering to help her. They boys instead snatched the woman’s purse and fled the scene.
Police say the second robbery happened Christmas morning around 11:20 a.m. in the 7700 block of Belfast, two blocks from the previous robbery. The three boys approached a woman and snatched her purse.
It is believed that the same three boys were involved in both robberies. They have since been arrested and booked in the Juvenile Justice Center.
Anyone with any additional information about the robberies are asked to contact NOPD at (504) 658-6020.
