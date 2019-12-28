Bell, Williams and Apple out for Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints will be without three starters in their secondary Sunday against Carolina. Eli Apple (ankle), Marcus Williams (groin) and Vonn Bell (knee) are all officially out against the Panthers. Fullback Zach Line is listed as questionable.
On the flip side, guards Andrus Peat and Larry Warford both fully practiced Friday and were not given an injury designation for the game. Peat has been out since getting injured in their first meeting with Atlanta. Also, linebacker Kiko Alonso was limited in practiced but was not given an injury designation.
