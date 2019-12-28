Car windows smashed on Christmas Eve in Harahan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Jody Wheeler says in the nearly 20 years he’s lived in his quiet Harahan neighborhood nothing like this has ever happened.
“First time I’ve ever been a victim,” said Wheeler.
Now, instead of enjoying the holiday break, he and other neighbors are having to pay to get their car windows fixed after burglars hit on Christmas Eve.
“It’s just the aggravation that you have to go,” said Wheeler.
Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker says the thieves opened the doors of unlocked cars and smashed the windows of the locked vehicles; probably doing more damage to the cars than the property they got away with was worth. Close to a dozen neighbors reported being victims. The chief says the suspects even led police on a chase that night.
“It wound up going into a chase between the sheriff’s office and some of our units into New Orleans but after it got to be a safety issue they pulled off,” said Chief Walker.
The suspects got away. Wheeler hopes they’re brought to justice.
“I would like to see if I could get them prosecuted, you know, where’s their parents at,” Wheeler said.
