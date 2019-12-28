First responders on scene of Lafayette plane crash that killed 5 people

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - Emergency crews are on scene in Lafayette where a small plane crashed shortly after take-off from Lafayette Regional Airport.
The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. The plane was headed to Dekalb-Peachtree Airport.
Five people are confirmed dead. One person survived.
No identities have been released.
Louisiana State Police, Acadian Ambulance, The Lafayette Police Dept., Lafayette Fire Department, and numerous other agencies are responding to the crash site.
Details on the reason for the crash have not been released, but witnesses say that the plane, which is a small 8 passenger plane, hit a power line while trying to make an emergency landing.
According to flightaware.com, the plane is a 1980 PIPER PA-31TFixed wing multi engine aircraft.
The plane is registered to Cheyenne Partners LLC in Lafayette.
The impact of the crash blew out the windows of the US Post Office off of Verot School Road. The Walmart near the scene was evacuated and closed.
