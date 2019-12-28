NOPD: 16-year-old commits carjacking; causes 2 accidents

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A 16-year-old was arrested Friday after he carjacked someone and caused two traffic accidents, according to a preliminary police report.
It happened around 7 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Burgundy and Iberville Streets.
Police say a male victim was approached by the suspect who demanded he exit his vehicle.
The victim complied and the suspect fled and caused a traffic accident.
The teen then exited the car and fled on foot only to return to the vehicle in an attempt to flee again causing a second accident.
Bystanders were able to detain the juvenile until officers arrived.
