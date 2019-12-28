Officials identify victims in Lafayette plane crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafayette Fire Department has identified the passengers in Saturday’s plane crash.
The deceased include the plane’s pilot Ian E. Biggs, 51, Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59, Carley Ann McCord, 30, Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, and Michael Walker Vincent, 15, according to television station KATC in Lafayette.
The was one survivor of the crash. That person is identified as Stephen Wade Berzas, 37. He is listed in critical condition:
There were three other individuals injured who were not passengers. Their status is not confirmed at this time. Those individuals’ names are not being released at this time.
