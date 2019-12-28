Sports reporter and daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator killed in plane crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Sports reporter and game-day host for the New Orleans Pelicans and the New Orleans Saints Carley McCord died in a plane crash Saturday morning, her husband confirmed to the Associated Press.
McCord, 30, was traveling in a private plane to the Peach Bowl with friends to watch LSU play against Oklahoma from Lafayette.
McCord is was the daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger. She was born and raised in Baton Rouge and was a graduate of Northwestern State University and LSU.
McCord was currently a freelance sports reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans.
“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” said WDSU President and General Manager, Joel Vilmenay. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”
“Words cannot express the tremendous amount of sorrow our entire staff holds for Carly and her family,” said WDSU News Director, Akili Franklin. “She was an extraordinary woman and a talented reporter. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be severely missed.”
Carley got her first broadcast job in Cleveland, Ohio working as an in-house reporter for the Cleveland Browns.
A few months later, Carley was hired by CBS Radio Cleveland to be a morning show cast-member for a morning show on a Hot AC formatted station.
After two years in Cleveland, Carley moved back to Baton Rouge to pursue her broadcast career in her hometown.
She began working for Guaranty Media as a radio host for 100.7 The Tiger and 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge.
After a three-year stint with Guaranty Media, she made the announcement that she wanted to pursue her sports television career full-time.
Carley was a freelance sideline and sports reporter for various networks including: Cox Sports Television, ESPN3 and WDSU-TV.
Carley was the digital media reporter for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the in-game host for the New Orleans Pelicans and the New Orleans Saints.
Carley is survived by her husband Steve Ensminger Jr., her family and friends.
