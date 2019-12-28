VIDEO: St. Bernard parish deputy accidentally runs over, kills family dog

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On Christmas Eve, Kristine Dauzat and Brian Jackson were preparing for Santa, getting presents from the car and letting the family dog, Puffy, out to use the bathroom.
What happened just feet from where they were standing sent them into shock.
“We opened the door my dogs after a stray cat this officer ran him over and did not stop,” said Dauzat.
“He spent his whole life trying to protect us and I couldn’t protect him,” said Jackson.
Video surveillance outside their home captured the moment when Puffy ran after a stray cat, at the same time a St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s patrol vehicle ran him over.
“When I went up to him, I called his name a couple times and I just put my hand on him he wasn’t breathing anymore,” said Jackson.
“He was my baby, I had him for nine years and I watched him get run over twice,” said Dauzat.
St Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann says deputies were investigating a nearby homicide and was likely canvassing the area as part of the investigation.
While he says he hasn't spoken with or identified the deputy behind the wheel, they believe it was an accident and plans to personally apologize to the family.
“Didn’t appear to be speeding, he slowed for the cat, it's not like he’s looking to kill animals right he slows for the cat and didn't see the dog. We don’t like to see this, we’re all animal lovers,” said Pohlmann.
“It’s just hard to break the news to your kids Christmas morning and try to get them to enjoy opening their presents so they can have some kind of positive feeling about the day, but once I broke the news to them they were all completely devastated,” said Jackson.
The couple says all they want to hear is that apology, saying their family hasn’t been the same since.
“He had a lot of sentimental value in our lives he was like one of our children,” said Jackson.
“It was a tragic accident and I just want an apology I would’ve made me feel a whole lot but I think I would’ve stopped and said I’m sorry,” said Dauzat.
Pohlmann says they will internally review the video to see if the deputy violated any policies... But again, he believes the incident was an accident.
The family says they do not intend to bring legal action against the department.
