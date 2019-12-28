Zack: Dreary weather continues ahead of Sunday cold front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It seems like we can’t catch a break from this dreary, foggy weather pattern as of late but that is all about to change.
Expect another gloomy day with lots of clouds and more of those drizzle patches. The good news is we aren’t dealing with widespread dense fog this morning but there are some lower visibilities along the coast. Highs today will climb into the 70s.
Not much change to speak of going into Sunday although Sunday will bring the arrival of the cold front. Most of the day we stay stuck in the warm sector meaning much of the same weather. It’s during the evening hours that the front moves through sending temperatures tumbling and bringing a thin line of showers to the area.
It’s finally back to sunshine and very nice temperatures for the start of next week. That nice, cool weather will last right through the New Year’s holiday so make your plans now, it’s looking like a beauty. It doesn’t take long for the rain to return though, 2020 could get off to a wet start come Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.