Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Burrow turned in the greatest performance yet in his Heisman Trophy season, throwing for seven touchdowns and 493 yards as No. 1 LSU romped to a breathtaking 63-28 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal. The unbeaten Tigers now head to the national football championship game against either No. 3 Clemson. They are certainly clicking on all cylinders, having dismantled the Sooners with a first half for the ages. Burrow tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven TDs — all before halftime. Justin Jefferson had four TD catches.
ATLANTA (AP) — LSU offensive guru Steve Ensminger had far more than football on his mind at the Peach Bowl. Ensminger learned before the game his daughter-in-law had been killed in a plane crash in Louisiana. The plane was bound for Atlanta and his son's wife, Carley McCord, planned to attend the game. Ensminger managed to gather himself to call the game of his career as the Tigers beat No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 in the playoff semifinal. Before the Tigers head to New Orleans to play in the national championship game, Ensminger will seek comfort from family and friends in Baton Rouge.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, Jrue Holiday added 20, and the suddenly resurgent New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 120-98 for their third straight victory. JJ Redick scored 15 and Lonzo Ball 13, hitting four of eight 3-point shots as he continues to gain comfort with his new shooting motion this season. Derrick Favors added 10 points and 16 rebounds as New Orleans won for the fourth time in five games after having lost a franchise-record 13 straight before that. Aaron Holiday scored 25 points and T.J. Warren 20 for the Pacers.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as No. 17 Florida State cruised to an 88-71 win over North Alabama. Balsa Koprivica scored 13 points while Trent Forrest had 10 points and six assists for Florida State (11-2), which has won seven of its games by 10 or more points.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lester Quinones added 13 points as No. 9 Memphis built a first-half lead and easily defeated New Orleans 97-55. Quinones, who returned after missing the previous five games with a broken right hand, made all three of his 3-point shots as Memphis (11-1) extended its winning streak to nine. Troy Green led the Privateers with 22 points, while Bryson Robinson added 15 as New Orleans (4-8) lost its third straight.